McNeese Football: Multiple positions battle it out at practice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the extreme heat in Southwest Louisiana, McNeese practiced at night rather than early in the morning on Tuesday after having a day off on Monday due to the start of classes.

“I think it was 94 degrees when we took the field and we had some cloud cover and a breeze but it wasn’t that bad we just have to be smart flipping the schedules is not easy but its better than coming out here having 15 guys get heat stroke,” Head Coach Gary Goff said.

The offense found some success early into practice as they were airing it out downfield and showing what these quarterbacks could be capable of this season.

The defense also stood tall by staying competitive, making plays on the ball, and being physical with receivers.

“I’m glad they bounced back because the start of practice was definitely one-sided but by the end of practice defense really bounced and made some big plays,” Goff said.

All eyes still remain on the quarterback battle but head coach Gary Goff said other positions are still up for grabs.

“We do, we got a great battle at center, we got a great battle at both wideouts x and z on the defensive side we got a battle at the nickel spot and we got a battle at the corner so we’re not ready to name any starters right now, Head Coach Gary Goff said. “Nobody needs to think they got their position locked up but you know competition makes us all better and we’ll be ready to play week one, as of right now we’re all competing”

The Cowboys have Wednesday off and return to practice Thursday night and then on Friday they will have their second, and final scrimmage of the summer.

