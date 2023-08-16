50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink
Drier air will keep heat indices more reasonable this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: A nice break in the humidity for now, muggy pattern returns by weekend as fire risk remains high
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Health Headlines: Procedure helping newborn heart patients live longer
Health Headlines: Procedure helping newborn heart patients live longer
Health Headlines: Procedure helping newborn heart patients live longer
Health Headlines: Procedure helping newborn heart patients live longer