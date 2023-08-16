First Alert Forecast: A nice break in the humidity for now, muggy pattern returns by weekend as fire risk remains high

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A drop in the humidity is giving Southwest Louisiana a breath of fresh air for a day or two.

The weak cold front that moved through most of the area Tuesday will finish stalling along the coast Wednesday, helping to keeping drier conditions in place with the northly wind shift, although winds will generally be light and variable. Morning temperatures managed to fall into the mid 70′s along the I-10 corridor, and low 70′s north. A few locations may actually managed to see some upper 60′s!

Aside from the cooler mornings, the drier air will be keeping the heat index more in check during the day, with afternoon values expected near 100° rather than 110°. Certainly still hot but much less suffocation with the heat advisory being removed area wide for the day. However, dry air and a lack of rain means the fire risk continues with ongoing drought.

Drier air will keep heat indices more reasonable this afternoon (KPLC)

The dry air will last for about another day before the front moves back north, with overnight temps expected to once again get to a more comfortable range in the mid to low 70′s, with some reaching into the upper 60′s.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Drought Status (KPLC)

Looking ahead, this reprieve from the low humidity will be short-lived. By late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of more humid weather. Indications are that high pressure will build back eastward as well. This means a continuation of the hot, dry pattern will take place into the weekend.

High pressure moves back in later this week, bringing a return to hot and muggy conditions (KPLC)

We have a bit to talk about in the tropics. It’s definitely getting into peak tropical season, because in the span of a week we now have 3 zones to watch.

The first and most important, is a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a small chance (about 20%) for some slow development as it moves towards the western gulf coast over the next week, and we will be closely watching it for any changes. Currently it does not pose any threat to SWLA, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

Secondly and less pressing, are the two zones out in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. Both have low to medium chances of gradual development over the next 7 days, with the foremost area in the central Atlantic having a better chance of forming a depression before conditions turn more unfavorable early next week. Neither pose any threat to SWLA, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

