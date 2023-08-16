FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The brief humidity break is underway though hot and dry weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot and dryness is not going anywhere, but at least the humidity will be held in check for one more afternoon. With the stalled front still relatively close, a supply of less humid air will arrive Thursday afternoon. That also means temperatures are likely to return to the upper 90′s and even low 100′s in some locations. On the other hand, that of course means rain chances will remain very minimal.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

This reprieve from the low humidity will be short-lived. By the weekend, the front will move north again and weaken, marking the return of more humid weather. Indications are that high pressure will build back eastward as well. This means a continuation of the hot, dry pattern will take place into the weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We have a bit to talk about in the tropics. It’s definitely getting into peak tropical season, because in the span of a week we now have 3 zones to watch.

The first and most important, is a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a small chance (about 20%) for some slow development as it moves towards the western gulf coast over the next week, and we will be closely watching it for any changes. Currently it does not pose a significant threat to SWLA, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Should it come close enough, it could even produce some much needed rain by early next week. Of course we’ll keep an eye on how that plays out.

Secondly and less pressing, are the two zones out in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. Both have low to medium chances of gradual development over the next 7 days, with the foremost area in the central Atlantic having a better chance of forming a depression before conditions turn more unfavorable early next week. Neither pose any threat to SWLA, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

