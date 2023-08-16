50/50 Thursdays
Fire at an oilwell near Evans contained

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANS, La. (KPLC) - A fire that started at an oilwell near Evans around Fal Road earlier today is currently out, according to Rhonda Jordan with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rhonda Johnson, spokesperson for Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, said their office received a call around 11 a.m. on August 16 of a fire from an oil well, which had spread to a nearby wooded area.

As of 3:55 p.m., the fire is contained, VPSO reports. The Louisiana State Police and the Dept. of Environmental Quality had control of the scene.

Deputies notified residents in the area of the fire, but decided evacuations were not necessary.

First responders will remain at the scene throughout the night as a precautionary measure.

