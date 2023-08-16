Drones are now being used to wash buildings, make deliveries and spray crops

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Are drones the thing of the future? Their ability could be a game changer for many businesses and used as a tool on jobs and even make them safer.

It’s not every day you see something like this. In fact, you may have never seen something like this. Mav Werkz used a drone to wash a campus building at McNeese State University today.

“It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around something and conceptualize it if you’ve never seen it before,” Kody Miller said. “When you tell somebody you can wash the side of the building with a drone, you’ve never seen anything like that so it’s kind of hard to create the idea.”

Miller is the founder and owner of Mav Werkz, a drone solutions company that just started in January, and as far as he knows it’s the only business like this in the area.

“It’s just amazing what technology has come so that we can create the safety aspect, we can create the ability to keep things clean longer and periodically at a lower cost,” Miller said.

He told 7NEWS these drones add a safety element to jobs that typically pose higher risks.

“The drone is a lot less risky,” he said. “Everybody gets to stay on the ground. if you don’t get in the air, the risk is automatically reduced.”

It’s not just washing buildings – drones can be used to make deliveries and spray crops.

“Spraying for fields and things like that, it’s a lot less overspray and it doesn’t burn fuel,” Miller said. “It doesn’t cost as much as a plane and there’s no human life at risk, yet again.”

Though it’s a fairly new use of drones, Miller said he could see this becoming the way of the future.

“It’s hard to not have fun flying a drone for work,” he said.

Miller said being one of the only companies like this, they are traveling all over the country for jobs.

