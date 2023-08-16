GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has opened an internal investigation after a deputy shot a dog after being called out to a residence in the Grand Lake community.

The sheriff’s office says an investigator was at the residence as part of an ongoing investigation on August 14, when the deputy says a medium-sized dog weighing about 60 pounds ran out of the residence in an aggressive manner toward the detective.

The deputy says when the dog got within two-to-four feet of him, he fired at the dog.

Cameron Sheriff’s Office investigating after deputy shoots dog (KPLC viewer)

The sheriff’s office says the deputy immediately notified his supervisor regarding the incident and an internal investigation was opened.

Sheriff Ron Johnson says he has been in contact with a person representing the owner of the dog.

