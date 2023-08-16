Authorities battle wildfire near Leith Lane, Hauser Road

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire north of Leith Lane and Hauser Road has burned about 100 acres, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Deputies are going door-to-door warning residents, Herford said.

The fire is believed to be contained, but it has jumped once before, Herford said. Wind has been an issue.

A dozer is being brought in to create a dirt lane.

District 2 fire, the Department of Forestry and Homeland Security have been brought in to battle the fire.

Firefighters are currently working three wildfires in the area.

A fire near Inglewood Park has been contained and a fire off Lloyd Smith Cutoff near Field/Starks has been contained.

Firefighters battle wildfire on Leith Lane and Hauser Road. (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

