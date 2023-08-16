50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities battle wildfire near Leith Lane, Hauser Road

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire north of Leith Lane and Hauser Road has burned about 100 acres, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Deputies are going door-to-door warning residents, Herford said.

The fire is believed to be contained, but it has jumped once before, Herford said. Wind has been an issue.

A dozer is being brought in to create a dirt lane.

District 2 fire, the Department of Forestry and Homeland Security have been brought in to battle the fire.

Firefighters are currently working three wildfires in the area.

A fire near Inglewood Park has been contained and a fire off Lloyd Smith Cutoff near Field/Starks has been contained.

Firefighters battle wildfire on Leith Lane and Hauser Road.
Firefighters battle wildfire on Leith Lane and Hauser Road.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Drones are now being used to wash buildings, make deliveries and spray crops
Drones are now being used to wash buildings, make deliveries and spray crops
Painted Bunting photographed by Burg Ransom.
Nights Out Initiative: It’s for the birds!
Sulphur boil advisory lifted for residents in northern city limits
Sulphur boil advisory lifted for residents in northern city limits
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The brief humidity break is underway though hot and dry weather continues