U.S. Army veteran and Lake Charles resident to be honored in posthumous ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles resident Larry W. Stephenson will be posthumously honored for his service in the U.S. Army during WWII at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, August 18.

Senator Bill Cassidy and Mayor Nic Hunter will be presenting a duplicate cast of the Congressional Gold Medal that was originally awarded to Stephenson’s infantry unit in 2020 to Stephenson’s family.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on the third floor of Historic City Hall and is free and open for the public to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony. Guests are encouraged to use the front door entrance on Ryan Street.

Larry W. Stephenson (https://lindascunningham.com/marauders)

Stephenson was an infantryman in the Merrill’s Marauders, 5307th Composite Unit, which were originally awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in October of 2020 for their outstanding service and bravery during World War II. This medal represents one of the highest nationally appreciated achievements for not only the military, but also for actors, authors, entertainers, explorers, public servants, and humanitarians. The Merrill’s Marauders were the 172nd recipient of this award. The unit is now known as the 75th Ranger Regiment in the United States Army.

Larry W. Stephenson was a long-time Lake Charles resident and owned an accounting business downtown for over 42 years until he passed away in 1993. He also served in many civic and veteran organizations throughout his life in Lake Charles.

Stephenson’s daughter, Linda Cunningham, preserved his journal entries that he recorded during the war in the jungles of Burma and has since published a book that includes her father’s war diary and his recount of World War II.

To learn more about Stephenson’s memoir and the history behind the Merrill’s Marauders you can visit his daughter’s website HERE.

You can also find a list of all Congressional Gold Medal recipients HERE.

