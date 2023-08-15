Two-A-Days: DeRidder Dragons

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - For the DeRidder Dragons, 2022 was a solid year, they went 6-4 and made it into the playoffs where they, unfortunately, fell in the first round, but entering 2023, the Dragons know they are capable of more, and they believe the 2023 season is the year they can take that next step as a team.

“Last year we had to play a lot of young guys, I think we return 15 starters off of last year’s group that made the playoffs and had a good year, and we’re hoping that experience pays off for them this year,” said Head Coach Brad Parmley. “They’ve had a really good offseason, the summer went well, and we’re looking forward to the preseason. The expectation is to be at our best when it matters the most, you know we try not to look at it, especially in the preseason, as far as wins and losses, we just want to get better each week and see what happens.”

The expectation for DeRidder in 2023 is to not only make the playoffs, but win a playoff game, and make a run at a State Championship, but after making the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022, and falling in the first round, they know it’s going to require hard work.

“This means a lot to me, we’ve just got to work hard, we’re very confident for this season, our senior group is very excited, and we just want to win football games,” said senior outside linebacker Kenias St. Romain.

The Dragons all appear to be on the same page, they expect greatness in 2023, and for senior linebacker and running back Tanner Lestage, he will stop at no ends to make that happen.

“We’ve got to play harder than ever, to have stuff you’ve never had, you’ve got to do stuff you’ve never done, we’ve got to work harder than we’ve ever worked, ever, to do something that this team has never done, which is hopefully, in my opinion, make a run for the dome, get a good little playoff run, and I think this team has the skills, and the weapons to do it,” said Lestage.

DeRidder 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. South Beauregard

Friday, September 8th: at Many

Friday, September 15th: at Jennings

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Westlake

Friday, September 29th: at Marksville

Thursday, October 5th: vs. LaGrange

Friday, October 13th: vs. Leesville

Friday, October 20th: at Eunice

Friday, October 27th: vs. Rayne

Friday, November 3rd: at Washington-Marion

