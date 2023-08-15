SWLA teen takes 2nd in national mullet competition
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teen from Lake Charles has taken second place in a national mullet competition benefitting injured veterans.
Aiden Burk and his mullet, J.D., pulled 1,458 votes in Mullet Champ’s teen contest and raised $1,118 for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. The winners are decided by fan votes, donations and judges’ scores.
Aiden started growing his mullet in 2021, and he plans to donate his hair to a child with cancer when he graduates high school.
Congratulations, Aiden!
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.