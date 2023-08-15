SWLA teen takes 2nd in national mullet competition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teen from Lake Charles has taken second place in a national mullet competition benefitting injured veterans.

Aiden Burk and his mullet, J.D., pulled 1,458 votes in Mullet Champ’s teen contest and raised $1,118 for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. The winners are decided by fan votes, donations and judges’ scores.

Lets give it up to our 2023 Teen Contest Top 3 Finishers! 1st place- Kane G. 2nd place- Aiden B 3rd place- Logan... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Aiden started growing his mullet in 2021, and he plans to donate his hair to a child with cancer when he graduates high school.

Congratulations, Aiden!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.