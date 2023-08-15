50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA teen takes 2nd in national mullet competition

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teen from Lake Charles has taken second place in a national mullet competition benefitting injured veterans.

Aiden Burk and his mullet, J.D., pulled 1,458 votes in Mullet Champ’s teen contest and raised $1,118 for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. The winners are decided by fan votes, donations and judges’ scores.

Lets give it up to our 2023 Teen Contest Top 3 Finishers! 1st place- Kane G. 2nd place- Aiden B 3rd place- Logan...

Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Aiden started growing his mullet in 2021, and he plans to donate his hair to a child with cancer when he graduates high school.

Congratulations, Aiden!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Luis Guedez-Fuenmayor
Escaped Evangeline Parish inmate captured
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in shooting
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in shooting
Edgerly-DeQuincy Road to close for repairs
Queen of Clean: How to keep flowers fresh
Queen of Clean: How to keep flowers fresh