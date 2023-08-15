SWLA businesses face effects of inflation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From the price of wrapping supplies to seasonings, the cost of goods is steadily rising, and local business owners are feeling the pinch.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just for the month of July, the consumer price index for all urban consumers rose 0.2 percent, making it a 3.2 percent increase over the past year. Economist Dan Groft, Ph.D. explained what this actually means.

“A consumer price index, also called a CPI is a measure of the average price of all goods and services in the economy, so some goods and services will go up some months, some will go down, but overall the CPI just tells you the average. So when it says year over year, what it’s saying is the average of all prices of goods and services in July 2023 is 3.2 higher than what it was in July 2022, so it allows and year over year comparison,” Groft said.

What does that mean for local businesses?

Susie Book, owner of Expressions boutique, said she has seen a constant price increase in the products she buys.

“Really every manufacturer, we are not surprised when we open up an invoice to price our products, and they’ve gone up a little bit each time. And like I said we don’t always increase our prices just because the manufacturer does,” she said.

Book also said there has been an increase in the cost of wrapping supplies.

”Our complimentary gift wrap is definitely being impacted. Last year it was over $16,000 to provide complimentary gift wrapping. That we don’t pass on to our customer and we never will. We’ve done that since 1991, but we’ve seen a huge increase in wrapping supplies,” Book said.

Arthur White, owner of The Kitchen, has seen an increase in goods for his business.

“As far as the food business, it goes up and down,” White said. “Meat prices change, dry goods change, condiments change, go up and down, but for the last year I’ve seen things haven’t went down, and that’s one of the biggest problems. But what it does, it just takes a little bit from my profit margin. But far as the quality and quantity of food that i serve here, that hasn’t changed.”

As for the future, Groft said there’s still some ways to go.

“The Federal Reserve, our central bank, aims for about 2%, they want 2% inflation. Last year around this time you heard figures around 9%, now we are getting around 3%, so what this means – it means a lot, we all have to budget, we all have to watch what we spend, we all have to watch our choices,” he said.

