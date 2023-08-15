SWLA Arrest Report - August 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 14, 2023.

Destiny Clare Goodwin, 28, Lake Carles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Noah Jacob Riley, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Brandon P. Bordelon, 37, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (3 charges); contraband in a penal institution.

Winson Deondre Leger, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Harold Isaac Sylvester, 48, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Alfred James Williams, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000; parole detainer.

Keyonta Lashay Gray, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Abram Lee Burk, 39, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; forgery; contempt of court.

Paul Richard Martinez, 32, Baytown, TX: DWI fourth offense.

Thaddeus Rideaux, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Clara Michelle Drexler, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted armed robbery.

