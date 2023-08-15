SOWLEA Spotlight: Surgical technology program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SOWELA Surgical Technology program is working to help meet a rapidly growing demand for surgical assistants. We spoke with the director of the program, Amy Broussard, this morning.

The surgical technology program is designed to train students for an associate of applied science degree and learn the skills needed to become an entry-level surgical technologist in a surgical team.

The program is housed at SOWELA’s Jennings location and offers students a variety of hands-on learning opportunities with technology such as a laparoscopic simulator, tracheostomy, peripheral iv central catheter, (PICC) line simulator, surgical abdomen, hernia simulation mannequin, and more. Recently, the program also added an anatomage table, which allows students to virtually dissect and learn about the human body’s parts and systems.

The 2023 surgical technology class recently earned a 100% pass rate on their certified surgical technologist (CST) exam. Overall, SOWELA graduates surpassed the national pass rate average of 73.7%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth for surgical technology assistants is expected to increase by a faster-than-average 7% with the addition of 7,600 jobs by 2029. According to those same statistics, the median wage for those in the surgical technology field in Louisiana is $42,140. Currently, surgical technology positions make up nearly 2,000 jobs in Louisiana.

SOWELA is currently enrolling in the program. For more information or to apply, you can visit www.sowela.edu/surgical or call (337) 421-6567.

