50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sabine Parish wildfires contained; water, food available for those in need

Cause of fire was spark from downed power pole
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien were told to evacuate their homes because of...
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien were told to evacuate their homes because of a large woods fire.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9:45 a.m., the fires east of Florien are contained.

Caption

Officials say a command center has been set up at the Florien Fire Station, where water and food is available for anyone who has been displaced by the fires. Preliminary info shows the cause of the fires was a spark from a downed utility pole on Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road.

Sabine Parish authorities say about 2,100 acres burned during the fires. Ten homes and eight other buildings, as well as some vehicles, were lost in the wildfires. Officials say no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has aircraft monitoring the area and assessing damage. Multiple crews from nearby areas are in the area to help if needed.

Fire fighters - just in our name says it all! Please keep the men and women of the fire service in your thoughts and...

Posted by North Sabine Fire District on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Sabine officials say there have been minor flareups, but none have threatened life or property. However, changes in wind direction, temperature, etc. could cause more flareups in the area.

The statewide burn ban remains in effect. Residents should conduct no outdoor burning of any kind. Citations will be issued to those caught violating the burn ban, the sheriff’s office warns.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

A stray thunderstorm is possible along or south of I-10 late this afternoon as a weak front...
First Alert Forecast: Weak front will bring some stray storms and a shot of drier air
Larry W. Stephenson
U.S. Army veteran and Lake Charles resident to be honored in posthumous ceremony
First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: One lane open on I-10 in Vinton
Fire crews in Southwest Louisiana speak on burn ban
KPLC 7 News at Noon - clipped version