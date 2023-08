Queen of Clean: How to keep flowers fresh

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Giving the gift of flowers can show our love, sympathy or support for our family and friends. Queen of Clean Linda Cobb shows us how we can make our fresh-cut flowers last even longer with a few simple ingredients you probably already have at home.

What you need:

Water

Sugar

Lemon juice (or real lemons)

Liquid chlorine bleach

Large water jug or container

Measuring utensils

Flower vase.

How to:

1. Mix into a water jug:

1 quart water

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon liquid chlorine bleach

2. Stir together

3. Pour into flower vase

4. Add flowers with freshly cut ends

5. Repeat every three days.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

