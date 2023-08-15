Portion of Helms Road closed

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Helms Road between Greathouse and Tom Hebert roads is closed until further notice.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the closure is due to road damage from a fire.

Traffic traveling east on Helms Road should detour north on Greathouse Road, east on E. Friesen Road, south on Tom Hebert Road to Helms Road. Traffic traveling west on Helms Road may travel north on Tom Hebert Road, west on E. Friesen Road, south on Greathouse Road to Helms Road. Local traffic will still have access to property east and west of the closure.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

