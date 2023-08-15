50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Front Street is seen on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire.
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 99; hundreds remain unaccounted for
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump is indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him
SWLA community comes together over the loss of Ben Terry
Ben Terry Fund set up to benefit causes important to him
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder