La. Insurance Commissioner race likely over, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the two candidates in the race for Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance is reportedly planning to drop out of the race.

If that indeed happens, the lone remaining candidate, Republican candidate Tim Temple, of Baton Rouge, would be declared the winner.

New Orleans television station WDSU-TV reports that candidate R.D. “Rich” Weaver, a Democrat from Ascension Parish, informed the station he plans to withdraw from the race.

According to the Secretary of State, the last day to legally challenge a person who qualified is Thursday at 5 p.m, WDSU reported.

Temple’s campaign recently filed a public records request with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, seeking a copy of Weaver’s qualification paperwork. That move indicates the Temple campaign was likely exploring the possibility that Weaver was not eligible to run for the seat.WDSU-TV says Weaver told the station via email that could not participate in the station’s planned political debate because he would not be a candidate.

The station reported that Weaver’s email said:

“Thanks for reaching out! My opponent found that he can’t beat me on the merits, so he decided to use his money to sue me. My campaign doesn’t have the money to defend me and run a campaign. So I am planning to remove myself from the ballot.”

As of the close of business Tuesday, August 15, Weaver had not filed the paperwork to drop out.

Weaver did not return a phone call from WAFB-TV seeking comment.

Longtime Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is not seeking re-election

