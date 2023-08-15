‘It’s like losing a brother’: Former KPLC employees remember friendships with Ben Terry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Visitation for our dear friend and coworker Ben Terry began Tuesday afternoon.

Ben passed away Sunday after fighting cancer for nearly three years. He’s being remembered for his dedication to his career as a meteorologist, as well as his courage and determination to beat his illness.

We caught up with a couple of Ben’s former coworkers who will always treasure their friendships with him.

“The person he was and you saw on TV was just as good if not better outside of TV,” said former KPLC meteorologist Jacob Durham, who now works in Knoxville, Tennessee. “When he really said that he cared about you, and if he was going to do something, he would do those things and make sure that you felt loved and cared about, and he was just a genuine person who wanted to be everyone’s friend and could make even the worst situation even brighter and just light up a room.”

“It’s like losing a brother. He was not only my mentor, but I consider him my big brother that I never had. I could call and talk to him and just enjoy a regular conversation about anything in life and Ben would always be there. We’d just talk about the most off-the-wall stuff, but he wasn’t only a mentor but he was a big brother and I’m going to miss him dearly,” Jacob said.

“It’s like an emotional roller coaster. So grateful that he’s no longer in pain and he is somewhere that we can only imagine, that one day we will get to reach and I know that he is reborn and living a life that we can only dream of,” said former KPLC reporter Candy Rodriguez, who now works in Austin, Texas.

“I’m just inspired by him and I know that, even though he’s gone, he’s always going to be with me. So, I think I find some comfort in that, understanding that no matter where I go he’s always going to be in my heart and he’s going to be in the heart of everyone else in Southwest Louisiana and beyond. Because his reach was not limited to our area. It expanded beyond what we can imagine. People from all across the world loved him,” Candy said.

“I miss him, I love him. You’re always going to be in our heart. And I’m grateful. As sad as I am, I’m grateful that he is no longer in pain. No more chemo, no more bags. He’s living a life next to our Lord that we can only one day hope to get to,” she said.

Ben’s visitation will continue at noon Wednesday at University Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Because capacity is limited, 7NEWS will livestream the service on our website, Roku, and Facebook page.

