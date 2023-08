VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The right lane on I-10 East in Vinton is closed due to an accident earlier today.

Congestion has reached four miles, according to Lake Charles Traffic’s Twitter.

The left lane, however, is now open.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

