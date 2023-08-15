First Alert Forecast: Weak front will bring some stray storms and a shot of drier air

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Don’t get your hopes up for decent rain, but we will get a short break from the humidity.

Tuesday will see a small shake up to the pattern we have been stuck in over the last couple of weeks as a very weak cool front makes it’s way in from the north. Now unfortunately, it won’t be bringing much chance for rain, aside from maybe a few isolated to scattered storms closer to the coast and south of I-10 as it collides with the sea breeze before eventually stalling out offshore. Needless to say, we won’t be getting much relief from the drought.

Daily highs will still being reaching the upper 90′s to just over 100° for areas inland from the coast, and heat indices will be slightly less extreme for most areas north of I-10, dropping the northern parishes back into a heat advisory. An excessive heat warning will still be in effect for parishes along and south of I-10.

Some dry air will filter in behind the weak front before high pressure makes a return (KPLC)

The main changes we expect to get out of this front, is a decent shot of drier air with a northerly wind shift for most of the area. Dewpoints will steadily lower into the 60′s along and north of I-10 during the afternoon and overnight. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the area will get in on this. High temps will remain largely unchanged and above average, but overnight low temps will actually fall a little for once. Those numbers will likely be in the mid 70′s along I-10 for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and a few areas could even drop into the 60′s!

But, this reprieve will likely be short-lived. By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of our swampy weather. Indications are that high pressure will try to build back eastward. That would mean a resumption of the hot, muggy and overall dry pattern.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are starting to show some potential for development, with tropical waves interacting with two areas of low pressure in the tropical Atlantic. However, neither have much activity associated with them yet, and both have a low chance of some slow development over the next 7 days, with conditions expected to become less favorable by next week. Currently, neither present any threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.