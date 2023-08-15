FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A less humid day is on tap Wednesday though the drought and fire risk continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A slightly less humid day is ahead for SW Louisiana Wednesday, which also finally gives us something different to talk about. A weak cold front will stall along the coast early in the day, with drier (meaning less humid) conditions set to take place during the day. Temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday morning will be cooler than what we’ve seen lately. Those readings will fall into the mid 70′s along the I-10 corridor, and low 70′s north. A few of our far northern locations may actually see some upper 60′s!

The drier air during the day will also mean heat indices will be held somewhat in check. Those readings will be held to near 100 degrees, rather than the 110 degree readings we’ve gotten used to. So that’s still hot but at least a little more comfortable! On the other hand, the dry air means we’ll see another rain-free day.

Temperatures will again return to the upper 90's Wednesday. Thankfully, heat indices will not rise much above these. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

High pressure comes back late this week to continue the hot and dry pattern. (KPLC)

Looking ahead, this reprieve from the low humidity will be short-lived. By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of more humid weather. Indications are that high pressure will build back eastward as well. This means a continuation of the hot, dry pattern will take place into the weekend.

A couple poorly-organized waves are in the far east Atlantic, with low chances to develop over the next week. (KPLC)

The tropics are starting to show some potential for development, with tropical waves interacting with two areas of low pressure in the tropical Atlantic. However, neither have much activity associated with them yet, and both have a low chance of some slow development over the next 7 days, with conditions expected to become less favorable by next week. Currently, neither present any threat to SWLA.

