Allen Parish Chase Team credited with capturing escaped inmate
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KPLC) - An inmate who escaped out of the Pine Prairie Correctional Center in Evangeline Parish was captured by the Allen Parish Correctional Center Chase Team, authorities said.
The escapee is Luis Guedez-Fuenmayor, who was seen around 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Pine Prairie Correctional Center before he escaped, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.
With the assistance of the Allen Correctional Center Chase Team, including a K-9 unit, Guedez-Fuenmayor was located early Sunday morning, and team was able to take the escapee into custody with incident.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.