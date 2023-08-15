Allen Parish Chase Team credited with capturing escaped inmate

PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KPLC) - An inmate who escaped out of the Pine Prairie Correctional Center in Evangeline Parish was captured by the Allen Parish Correctional Center Chase Team, authorities said.

The escapee is Luis Guedez-Fuenmayor, who was seen around 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Pine Prairie Correctional Center before he escaped, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

With the assistance of the Allen Correctional Center Chase Team, including a K-9 unit, Guedez-Fuenmayor was located early Sunday morning, and team was able to take the escapee into custody with incident.

Allen Correctional Center Chase Team helped to track and capture a wanted Pine Prairie ICE Detention Center escapee. (Louisiana DOC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.