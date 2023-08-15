Edgerly-DeQuincy Road to close for repairs

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two separate parts of Edgerly-DeQuincy Road - 1mile north of Bud Bennett Road and 1.9-miles south of Pine Forest Road - will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, until noon on Friday, August 18.

The road closure is due for emergency asphalt repairs due to heavy truck traffic.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury suggested traffic traveling north should detour onto Route 66 and traffic traveling south should detour onto Pine Forest Road. Detour signs will be posted.

