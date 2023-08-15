50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Direct Air Carbon Capture to address legacy pollution

The DAC facility would remove an estimated one million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year.(Climeworks)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Project Cypress is the name of the carbon capture facility planned in Calcasieu Parish and announced last week by the governor and the Department of Energy. It’s being heralded as one of the technologies needed to combat the climate crisis.

The DOE says it will be able to remove one million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year from the atmosphere-- equivalent to about 223-thousand gasoline powered cars.

Hannah Kleinpeter with the governor’s office says it is an exciting opportunity for the state.

“It’s about taking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and then putting it into concrete or other materials that need carbon to be created or storing it safely. I can’t purport to be a scientist but it’s very exciting technology and we’re on the forefront of this cutting-edge technology. It’s not widely used yet but we anticipate it will be widely used in the future,” said Kleinpeter.

The announcement says the project will provide about 2300 jobs. The Advocate reports one hundred of those would be permanent jobs, thirteen hundred will be temporary and nine hundred will be indirect jobs.

Kleinpeter says the state is doing what it can but needs to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

“We not only work to do all these emissions reducing alternative energy efforts, but we also are on the forefront of technology like this that’s going to work to take legacy pollution out of the atmosphere. We’re working from all angles to try to get to net 0 by 2050,” she said.

The project will be located on Stream properties in West Calcasieu Parish.

However, local environmentalists say the technology is unproven and inadequate and predict it will be used to justify more fossil fuel expansion.

Right now it’s not certain if the state or the federal EPA will have primacy over regulation of carbon capture in Louisiana.

