DeRidder man accused of raping child

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is behind bars after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

The DeRidder Police Department began investigating Sunday after they received a call that an adult had raped a child. The investigation led them to Jarrett Deondrea Allen, 24, who had allegedly befriended the child and had a sexual relationship with her.

Allen was arrested Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13. He is being held without bond.

DeRidder police said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending.

