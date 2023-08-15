DeRidder man accused of raping child

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is behind bars after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

The DeRidder Police Department began investigating Sunday after they received a call that an adult had raped a child. The investigation led them to Jarrett Deondrea Allen, 24, who had allegedly befriended the child and had a sexual relationship with her.

Allen was arrested Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13. He is being held without bond.

DeRidder police said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.