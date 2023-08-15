50/50 Thursdays
Ben Terry, Big Brother

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ben Terry, though not from our area originally, has forever left behind a legacy. Among his many titles, Ben was a big brother at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana.

There are many words that can describe Ben Terry, but for little brother Chris, Ben was a friend and a role model.

During the spring of 2019, Ben went through the application process to become a big brother. Erin Davidson, the CEO of Big Brothers and Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, told us she isn’t sure who was more nervous, Ben or his new little brother Chris.

“Ben was a very eclectic person. He was just this amazing spirit and light that his little brother Chris really gravitated to,” she said.

Chris was very interested in Ben’s career as an on-air meteorologist, and one of the first questions asked was, “When are we going to the studio?”

“There was a lot of different facets and sides to Ben that Chris was like wow, you’re like a local celebrity, but you know, Ben never acted like a celebrity,” said Davidson.

Ben’s down-to-Earth demeanor never wavered during his time as a big brother.

“Stepping into the role of a big brother is something that he valued tremendously, and the short time he and Chris were together I know made a complete lifelong impact on Chris’s life,” Davidson said.

Though his life lessons inspired Chris each and every day, Ben always knew that laughter was the best medicine.

“The fun that they had, they had this really cool big brother, little brother like secret language of communicating when we were around them,” said Davidson.

She said Ben didn’t just share his wisdom with Chris – his positive light shone into the lives of everyone at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana.

Ben was known to be so many things to Southwest Louisiana. Above all, he was a man who always prioritized his community.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

