36-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A 36-year-old Sulphur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 near Edgerly Cutoff on Monday.
Brittany Lynn Slusher, 36, of Sulphur, was transported to a local hospital, where she died later that evening, according to Trooper First Class Derek Senegal.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m.
Slusher was driving a 2008 BMW 528 Sedan west on U.S. 90 when she lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree, Senegal said. Slusher, who was properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
