Woman who stabbed husband to death denied clemency

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pardon board voted 2-1 earlier today to deny Lisa Landry-Johnson clemency.

Landry-Johnson, who is in prison for stabbing her husband to death nearly 20 years ago, needed a unanimous vote in order for her application for clemency to be approved.

The family of the victim, Jerry Johnson, opposed any sort of relief for Landry-Johnson in August of 2022, KPLC’s Theresa Schmidt reports.

