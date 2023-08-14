50/50 Thursdays
Woman who stabbed husband to death denied clemency

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pardon board voted 2-1 earlier today to deny Lisa Landry-Johnson clemency.

Landry-Johnson, who is in prison for stabbing her husband to death nearly 20 years ago, needed a unanimous vote in order for her application for clemency to be approved.

The family of the victim, Jerry Johnson, opposed any sort of relief for Landry-Johnson in August of 2022, KPLC’s Theresa Schmidt reports.

