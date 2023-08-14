Westlake grass fire still under investigation

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A grass fire ignited this afternoon in Westlake.

The Westlake Fire Dept. along with help from Phillips 66 responded to the scene on Sampson Street just north of the train tracks.

Crews arrived at about 2 p.m. this afternoon. The fire department said it took only about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, he said the current dry conditions can make something as small as the disposal of a cigarette in a grassy area a dangerous situation.

