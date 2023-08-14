Two-A-Days: Leesville Wampus Cats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Wampus Cats are coming off of one of their most successful seasons in recent memory as they went 10-3 overall, including a quarterfinal appearance this past winter. Long-time head coach of the Wampus Cats Robert Causey has had plenty of good teams in the past but believes this year’s team has overcome more adversity than most.

“This group of kids was one that came in without a lot of fanfare, but they were a close group of kids that came into the program around the time that COVID hit and they have just stayed together and that’s really a testament to their strength,” said Coach Causey. “The strength of this senior class is within each one of them, I love the tempo of our practices, I love the execution, and I love our attendance, all those things are attributed to the types of seniors that you have and that’s really where our strength is going to be.”

That toughness and discipline that has been built on this team have helped carry them through the heat of the off-season, and the seniors on Leesville believe that mentality will make the difference throughout the season.

“We came up with this new motto called tough people win because that’s what we really believe in and buy into is that you got to be tough and that’s our motto,” said senior Evan Combs.

“We had a great season last year, but we ultimately fell short and that’s what this whole offseason has been about, It’s not about, you know, getting to the quarter-finals, it’s about making it all the way to the Superdome and then winning there and that’s what our whole mindset has been like building a brotherhood together, being a real family and, you know, working to get to that goal,” said senior Corbett Robbins.

Leesville 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, September 1st: at Jennings

Friday, September 8th: vs. Jena

Friday, September 15th: at Iowa

Friday, September 22nd: at Catholic - N.I.

Friday, September 29th: vs. Opelousas

Thursday, October 5th: vs. Washington-Marion

Friday, October 13th: at DeRidder

Friday, October 20th: vs. LaGrange

Friday, October 27th: vs. Eunice

Friday, November 3rd: at Rayne

