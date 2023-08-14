SWLA Arrest Report - August 13, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 13, 2023.

Kiaru Nashae Simon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Gavyn Andrew Derise, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Elizabeth Anne Rendon, 43, Baycliff, TX: Domestic abuse.

Zachariah Schexneider, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage under $1,000.

Braydan Joseph Bellard, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; contempt of court (2 charges).

Donny Bill Eason, 40, Baycliff, TX: Domestic abuse.

Darionte James Bilbo, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; owner must have registration.

Georgiana Bartie Ross, 72, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrek Amond Carter, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; brake equipment required; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Yazmyn Monet Decloutte, 18, DeQuincy: Driver must be licensed; hit and run driving; aggravated second-degree battery.

