Some Sabine Parish residents told to evacuate as wildfire spreads

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a large woods fire in Sabine Parish on Monday afternoon (Aug. 14).

The sheriff’s office says around 2:15 p.m., crews responded to some woods near Corleyville Road in the Mount Carmel area. Residents in the area should take precautions and be prepared to potentially evacuate, the sheriff’s office warns. Around 4:45 p.m., resident in the Plain View community were urged to evacuate. The sheriff’s office says the fire is traveling southeast from the Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road and Highway 118 area.

The sheriff’s office says this is a dangerous developing situation. People are asked to avoid the area. Several uncontained fires have been reported. Residents in the following areas should evacuate immediately:

  • Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road
  • Monroe Skinner Road
  • Lee Jordan Road
  • Corleyville Road
  • Sneed Road
  • Plain View area

Highway 118 is currently closed for emergency traffic only.

This comes on the heels of Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency due to the extreme heat and dry conditions the state has been experiencing the last few weeks. The entire state is currently under a burn ban.

