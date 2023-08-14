50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New Louisiana-centered resources available for educators

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting announced the release of new Louisiana-centered educational resources for teachers, parents and students, all of which are curated from their mini-series ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi... or Any Place Else!’

LPB announces new Louisiana-centered resources, based on their mini-series ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t...
LPB announces new Louisiana-centered resources, based on their mini-series ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi... or Any Place Else!’(Louisiana Public Broadcasting)

These free resources offer engaging content that compliments learning across multiple areas of study. Hosted by Jay Dardenne, the mini-series takes viewers on a time-tripping historical adventure across the state of Louisiana, exploring the people, places, and events that make Louisiana unique.

The launch of these assets is coupled with a new scholarship initiative, LPB Lagniappe, designed to aid teachers with the rising costs of classroom supplies.

LPB will roll out these resources mid-August, and 10 percent of membership revenues raised by ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi... or Any Place Else!’ this school year will go towards the LPB Lagniappe initiative for teachers across the state.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Water Leak
Town of Elton works on water leak
The research provides a framework for measuring potential future declines of flying insect...
All bug lovers invited to ‘Nature in Focus’ event
Michael Mastin
Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court
Lake Charles businesses offering deals and discounts for McNeese students
Lake Charles businesses offering deals and discounts for McNeese students