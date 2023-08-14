New Louisiana-centered resources available for educators

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting announced the release of new Louisiana-centered educational resources for teachers, parents and students, all of which are curated from their mini-series ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi... or Any Place Else!’

These free resources offer engaging content that compliments learning across multiple areas of study. Hosted by Jay Dardenne, the mini-series takes viewers on a time-tripping historical adventure across the state of Louisiana, exploring the people, places, and events that make Louisiana unique.

The launch of these assets is coupled with a new scholarship initiative, LPB Lagniappe, designed to aid teachers with the rising costs of classroom supplies.

LPB will roll out these resources mid-August, and 10 percent of membership revenues raised by ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi... or Any Place Else!’ this school year will go towards the LPB Lagniappe initiative for teachers across the state.

