McNeese goes back to school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cowboys from near and far are saddling up for a brand-new semester.

This week begins Howdy Rowdy Welcome Week, a week filled with back to school events for all students. The Howdy Rowdy Welcome Week is a way for incoming freshman and returning students to go out, get involved, and learn about all of McNeese’s new resources.

7NEWS caught up with a couple McNeese students for some tips and advice for the class of 2027.

Shelby Bailey has a unique perspective at McNeese, “Always print out whatever your professor posts online, then you can take notes on it in class. Also the campus has a lot of good resources.”

Shelby is a Master’s student who is going into her sixth year at McNeese. She graduated in business and now has one year left in her MBA while also working full time at McNeese.

She shared some of her favorite resources: “The Academic Computing and Learning Center in Kirkman tutors science, engineering, and mathematics, the Write to Excellence Center in Kaufman tutors in English and writing; just don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Shelby, originally from Sulphur, said though she didn’t go far from home, moving away as a freshman can still be very scary, but the fear doesn’t last forever.

“Everything feels really homey here. I was here pre-hurricane, pre-covid, and it’s like we really came back stronger, better than ever. We are still like a family.”

But some students are far from home and found Lake Charles to be a second home during their studies.

Bailey Tillman is a junior at McNeese. She’s a mass communications student and volleyball player from Sugarland, Texas.

Bailey shared her biggest tip with us, “I try to be involved as much as possible, so that way you can connect with people along the way, and it’s just easier, you feel welcome. McNeese is a welcoming school in general and you’re surrounded by people who just want to see you succeed.”

Both Shelby and Bailey agree that the friendships you make are well worth the anxiety that comes with being a freshman.

Bailey said, “Some advice that I would give to freshmen would be that it’s okay to have fun, but also there’s an important balance between having fun and getting your stuff done with your education.”

Many upperclassmen students we spoke to agree the best piece of advice for freshman is to put yourself in those situations you’d never thought you’d be in, because those situations are where you grow most.

McNeese’s Howdy Rowdy Welcome Week will begin on August 13th and end on August 25th.

