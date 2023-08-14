50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of rape in DeRidder

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has been accused of rape.

DeRidder police began investigating on Saturday after receiving a call of a woman being chased by a man.

DeRidder officials say responding officers were told by the woman she had been raped the night before by the man chasing her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Later the same day, Ronald Anthony Ortego Jr., 33, was arrested for third-degree rape. He was jailed on $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

A recall petition has been filed against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.
Registrar: Recall petition against Elton mayor fails
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Some Sabine Parish residents told to evacuate as wildfire spreads
The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer...
Woman who stabbed husband to death denied clemency
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A weak front brings lower humidity by Wednesday amid more hot weather