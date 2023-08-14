Lake Charles businesses offering deals and discounts for McNeese students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese “Downtown Go Blue Campaign” is offering businesses the opportunity to roll out the blue carpet to support McNeese State University. Jodi Odom with the Lake Charles Downtown Business Association joined us this morning to explain.

There are a number of businesses offering all kinds of deals and discounts for McNeese Students and fans during the month of August.

You can find a list of all the discounts, deals, and more here:

PaperSmith (311 Broad Street) - This store is offering an exclusive Cowboy Scented Candle.

Bux Kajun Korner (729 Ryan Street) - 10% off all McNeese items.

Candice Alexader Art Studio (900 Ryan Street #102) - Receive 15% off any item.

Bespoke Hat Co. (725 Ryan Street) - 20% off any one item.

Mia’s Downtown (312 Pujo Street) - 10% off your purchase.

Navarra’s Jewelry (1025 Ryan Street) - 10% discount on a purchase.

Pujo Street Cafe (901 Ryan Street) - Try out their special menu with an appetizer, entree, and desert for only $22.

Botsky’s (104 W. Pujo Street) - 10% off your purchase by presenting.

Panorama Music House (331 Broad Street) - 10% off menu items.

Cotten’s Downtown (110 Broad Street) - Check out their special Blue and Gold Special Burger or Chicken Sandwich.

Subway (109 Broad Street) - A free cookie.

The Kitchen (417 Prewitt Street) - 20% discount on Wednesdays.

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp (723 Ryan Street) - 10% discount.

1:16 Nutrition (619 Ryan Street) - Pokes Tea Special and $1.50 off.

OB’s Bar and Grill (1301 Ryan Street) - Free entrance on Fridays.

Evan’s Corner Store (3531 Ryan Street Suite A) - 20% discount on hot breakfast and lunch options.

Barbers on Broad (102 W. Broad Street) - 10% discount on haircuts and grooming.

Lake Area Adventures (1337 Country Club Road) - $25 a month student membership at the Family Entertainment Complex.

Black Bayou Boarding (8802 Roy Road) - 10% discount.

Visit Lake Charles (1205 N. Lakeshore Dr.) - Drop by and pick up a complimentary cowbell.

Captains Cove Apartments 91604 W McNeese Street) - $99 move-in special for 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments. Apartments are $695 per month.

444 Angels, LLC (Facebook Page) - Contest to win a $50 gift certificate.

You can also find all kinds of window art and light displays downtown at these locations showing off the city’s McNeese spirit:

PaperSmith, 311 Broad St., a rt by Jessica Broussard and Corrin Aguillard

Bux Kajun, 729 Ryan St., art by KB Designs

Cotten’s Downtown, 110 Broad St., a rt by PaintbyWhitney

Barbers on Broad, 102 W Broad St., a rt by PaintbyWhitney

Luna Bar & Grill, 719 Ryan St.

Visit Lake Charles, 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr., a rt by Jessica Broussard and Corrin Aguillard

Panorama Music House, 331 Broad St.

The Villa Harlequin, 324 Pujo St.

1911 Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St.

Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

First Federal Bank, 1135 Lakeshore Dr.

Millennium Park, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Johnson’s Law Firm, 1419 Ryan St

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.