Funeral arrangements for Ben Terry announced
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements for KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry have been announced. A visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, visitation will begin at noon at University Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Because capacity is limited, 7NEWS will livestream the service on our website, Roku, and Facebook page.
