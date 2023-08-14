50/50 Thursdays
Funeral arrangements for Ben Terry announced

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Funeral arrangements have been set for Ben Terry.
Funeral arrangements have been set for Ben Terry.(Chris Brennan)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements for KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry have been announced. A visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, visitation will begin at noon at University Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Because capacity is limited, 7NEWS will livestream the service on our website, Roku, and Facebook page.

Ben died Sunday at age 40.

