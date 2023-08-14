FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A weak front brings lower humidity by Wednesday amid more hot weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot weather is not going away anytime soon across SW Louisiana, but some of us will see a break from the humidity. This change is set to take place late Tuesday into Wednesday, as a weak cool front (not cold but we’ll take it!) will begin to push in. Unfortunately, rain chances will still stay low, even with its’ passage. The best moisture will remain offshore and likely leave most of the area dry. Still, a couple thunderstorms are possible especially along and south of I-10 as the front and sea breeze collide. Outside of any pop-up storms, no real drought relief is expected.

Rain chances will stay low even with the front, but a couple storms are possible Tuesday afternoon along and south of I-10. (KPLC)

Though this sounds an awful lot like our weather recently, some changes will in fact take place, mainly in the form of lower humidity. Dewpoints will lower into the 60′s along and north of I-10, with some 50′s even possible in our northern parishes late Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the area will get in on this. And while high temps will remain largely unchanged, low temps may actually fall a little. Those numbers will likely be in the mid 70′s along I-10 for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. And north of the interstate, some areas may drop to near 70!

Drier air begins to filer into SWLA during Tuesday afternoon. (KPLC)

By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of our swampy weather. Indications are that high pressure will try to build back eastward. That would mean a resumption of the hot, muggy and overall dry pattern.

Upper-level high pressure moves back east by Thursday, marking a return of our current pattern. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are starting to show some potential for development, with two areas of low pressure in the eastern tropical Atlantic. However, neither have much activity associated with them yet, and both only have a 20% chance of some slow development over the next 7 days. Currently, neither present any threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.