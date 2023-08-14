First Alert Forecast: Familiar weather to start off the week, hot and humid

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Ongoing hot weather continues to dry up our rain chances as we head into another week.

Monday will kick off looking very similar to the weather we have seen over the past week, with high temperatures returning to the upper 90′s and triple digits away from the coast. Winds will take on more of a west-southwesterly direction, and temperatures will quickly warm up with a little dry air mixing in. Heat indices again will range between 105-115 degrees. Unfortunately, rain chances again will stay minimal with the better chances for a shower likely staying just north and east of the area.

More excessive heat for this afternoon (KPLC)

The heat advisory has been upgraded into a heat warning for the day. With this in mind, it will be extra important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Tuesday will see some slight changes to our incessantly hot and humid pattern. The high pressure that has controlled our weather for the past month will stay slightly further away as a weak “cool” front approaches. If you’re looking for a drop in temperatures, you won’t find it this time since we’re still in August and it will remain hot. However, the frontal approach could help create a few showers or thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will back off slightly Tuesday as a weak front moves through (KPLC)

Unfortunately, coverage appears only to be isolated to scattered at best with new models seeing rain chances continue to slip through our fingers, so drought relief is unlikely. Depending on just how far south the front makes it, a drier airmass may filter into our area however. If so, that would at least make things less humid by Tuesday evening with a slight drop in morning lows possible.

By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of our swampy weather. Indications are that high pressure will try to build back eastward. That would mean a resumption of the hot, muggy and overall dry pattern.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are starting to show some potential for development, with two areas of low pressure in the eastern tropical Atlantic. However, neither have much activity associated with them yet, and both only have a 20% chance of some slow development over the next 7 days. Currently, neither present any threat to SWLA.

