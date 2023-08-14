SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters with Ward Six, Houston River, and DeQuincy volunteer departments responded to a home fire north of Sulphur on Pine Beetle Lane.

Firefighters say they were called out around 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. When they arrived, the house had flames coming from the building.

Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur (Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire. There has been no report of injuries related to the incident.

