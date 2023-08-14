50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters with Ward Six, Houston River, and DeQuincy volunteer departments responded to a home fire north of Sulphur on Pine Beetle Lane.

Firefighters say they were called out around 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. When they arrived, the house had flames coming from the building.

Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur
Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur(Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire. There has been no report of injuries related to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023

Latest News

More excessive heat for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Familiar weather to start off the week, hot and humid
Michael Mastin
Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court
SWLA Arrest Report - August 13, 2023
McNeese goes back to school
McNeese goes back to school