50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Donate to the Ben Terry Fund

Ben Terry, 1983- 2023
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our beloved meteorologist Ben Terry passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lake Charles, according to his family. He was 40.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends, family and fans of Ben to donate to the newly established Ben Terry Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

The fund will continue Ben’s commitment to the region by supporting causes important to him, such as First Baptist Church of Lake Charles, Hobo Hotel for Cats, Abraham’s Tent, and Hope Lodge in Houston.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

More excessive heat for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Familiar weather to start off the week, hot and humid
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Funeral arrangements for Ben Terry announced
Jail bars (gfx)
Arson arrest leads to human trafficking investigation in St. Martin Parish
LPB announces new Louisiana-centered resources, based on their mini-series ‘Why Louisiana Ain’t...
New Louisiana-centered resources available for educators