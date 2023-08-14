Donate to the Ben Terry Fund

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our beloved meteorologist Ben Terry passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lake Charles, according to his family. He was 40.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends, family and fans of Ben to donate to the newly established Ben Terry Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

The fund will continue Ben’s commitment to the region by supporting causes important to him, such as First Baptist Church of Lake Charles, Hobo Hotel for Cats, Abraham’s Tent, and Hope Lodge in Houston.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.