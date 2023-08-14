Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office warns of phishing scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso wants to make the public aware of reports of unsolicited emails or texts from an unknown number attempting to obtain personal information from victims.

Victims report the number or email appears to be from a legitimate source, such as a major retailer, bank, or local school club fundraiser.

The scammers are attempting to gain passwords, account numbers or social security numbers.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office lists a few examples of the reported messages:

A bank saying they’ve noticed suspicious activity or log-in attempts

An invoice you don’t recognize

A local fundraiser soliciting a donation

If you suspect a phishing attack, ask yourself, do I have an account with this company or personally know the individual who contacted me? If not, report it as spam and delete the text or email.

