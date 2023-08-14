50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge is charged with two counts contaminating water supplies, and two counts criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Mastin is expected to appear in court Monday, Aug. 14 for an arraignment.

According to officials, on Wednesday, March 22, they were informed about the incident. After further investigation, they determined that the information was credible.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and has been booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023

Latest News

More excessive heat for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Familiar weather to start off the week, hot and humid
Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur
Firefighters respond to home fire near Sulphur
SWLA Arrest Report - August 13, 2023
McNeese goes back to school
McNeese goes back to school