Arson arrest leads to human trafficking investigation in St. Martin Parish

Jail bars (gfx)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) arrested an Arnaudville man for a February fire investigation that developed into a human trafficking case with several additional charges.

Nathaniel Carry, 68, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail Friday, Aug. 11, on one count each of human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assualt and possession of a schedule II controlled substance as well as a fugitive out of St. Landry Parish for one count of simple arson. Carry was additionally booked for two outstanding, unrelated warrants out of Krotz Springs.

In the late evening hours of February 24, St. Landry Fire District #1 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 500 block of 8th Avenue of Krotz Springs. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was found dead inside.

After an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the living room area. Through extensive investigative efforts, the cause of this fire was eventually determined as intentionally set and Carry, the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect in the case.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the SFM’s Apprehension Team located Carry at his home in Arnaudville. Once Carry was placed under arrest, deputies discovered a 30-year-old woman inside of the home reporting to have been held there against her will for more than a week and subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment and Carry was booked on several additional charges related to the alleged crimes uncovered during the arrest.

The investigation into the new allegations is ongoing. The SFM is asking anyone in the community to share any information about Carry’s possible involvement in other crimes, of any additional potential victims, or to report suspicions of human trafficking activity in general, to the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline which is available 24/7. The hotline number is 1-800-434-8007.

