All bug lovers invited to ‘Nature in Focus’ event

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you or your kid is a bug enthusiast, take the whole family out to a ‘Nature in Focus’ event presented by Sasol and the City of Lake Charles.

The Insect Encounter event is a hands-on educational experience for children to learn more about these mysterious creatures.

This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on August 19, 2023, at Tuten Park, located at 2801 Nelson Rd.

A Lafayette-based Schoolhouse Safari, known for its exotic animal encounters, will be featured, and kids will have the opportunity to get up close with these bugs.

For more information, call 337-491-1280.

