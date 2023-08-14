9-year-old girl honored for saving lives after machete attack

WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) - A 9-year-old Massachusetts girl was recognized for her bravery after witnessing a machete attack. Police say her quick thinking saved lives, including that of her father.

Rising fourth grader Karen Guzman is already training for her future job as a Waltham Police officer. On Tuesday, Police Chief Kevin O’Connell and Mayor Jeannette McCarthy presented her with the chief’s signature coin and a City of Waltham Proclamation.

“It makes me happy to be a police officer and help other people,” Karen said.

The 9-year-old is only the third person in the city to receive the chief’s coin. Her mom calls her a “superhero.”

Karen is being honored for her role in stopping a crime July 14. She called 911 when she witnessed a machete attack between neighbors that started over a car accident.

“I was so scared, and I just grabbed the phone and called 911,” Karen said.

Police say her actions helped save lives and led to three arrests related to the attack.

Officer Kelly O’Dowd responded to the dangerous scene.

“I think she handled it very well, and she’s very mature for her age. She did something very incredible that day, and she saved a very important life,” O’Dowd said.

That very important life is Karen’s own father, who is recovering from the attack.

A key detail in Karen’s ability to help was her being bilingual. She speaks both Spanish and English and helped her family communicate with first responders. It’s a quality she knows will help her when she becomes an officer one day.

“Some people speak Spanish. Some people speak English, and I know how to speak Spanish and English,” Karen said.

The 9-year-old is encouraging other kids to call police if they are ever in need of help.

