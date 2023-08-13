50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - August 12, 2023

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 12, 2023.

Lakisha Dawn Pool, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Winoka Marie Richmond, 44, Houston: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Darrell Andrew Epps, 44, Dallas: Turning movements and required signals; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense.

Darrien Lamont Rogers, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Donald Cornelius Duncan, 22, Thibodeaux: Instate detainer.

Charles Wayne Duhon, 36, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Larry Glen Slaughter, 61, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Michael John Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

