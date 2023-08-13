Southwest Louisiana Credit Union hosts Back-to-School fair

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Credit Union hosted the second annual Back to School Community Resource Fair at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services.

Lake Charles residents came out to enjoy a fun-filled Saturday with free food and giveaways.

Chad Miller, representative of the SWLA Credit Union told 7NEWS that members of the community say that they feel lucky to have resources like this.

“There’s so many resources that are available here in Lake Charles that people aren’t aware of, so our goal is to just really bring awareness to all those partners,” he said.

A “shoes for school” promotion ran throughout the day. If you opened an account or credit card with the Southwest Louisiana Credit Union, you could receive a brand-new pair of shoes.

